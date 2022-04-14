US rig count continues uptrend while Canadian count drops again week-on-week

Thursday, 14 April 2022 20:19:18 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the shortened holiday week ending April 14, 2022, the US rotary rig count increased by four to 693 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by two to 143, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by two to 548. The overall North American rig count is now up by 254 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by eight to 103 rigs in the week ending April 14. The Canadian rig count is now up by 47 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.