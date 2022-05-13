﻿
English
US rig count continues to trend up while Canadian count declines again

Friday, 13 May 2022 20:05:42 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending May 13, 2022, the US rotary rig count increased by nine to 714 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by three to 149, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by six to 563. The overall North American rig count is now up by 290 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by three to 88 rigs in the week ending May 13. The Canadian rig count is now up by 29 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.


