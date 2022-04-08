﻿
US rig count continues to rise while Canadian count falls again

Friday, 08 April 2022 20:04:49 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending April 8, 2022, the US rotary rig count increased by 16 to 689 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by three to 141, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by 13 to 546. The overall North American rig count is now up by 257 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by 13 to 111 rigs in the week ending April 8. The Canadian rig count is now up by 58 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.


Tags: pipe tubular USA Canada North America 

