﻿
US residential housing permits, building starts, and completions all decline in June

Tuesday, 19 July 2022 17:40:27 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development jointly announced that privately‐owned housing units authorized by building permits in June were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,685,000. This is 0.6 percent below the revised May rate of 1,695,000, but is 1.4 percent above the June 2021 rate of 1,661,000.

Single‐family authorizations in June were at a rate of 967,000; this is 8.0 percent below the revised May figure of 1,051,000.  Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 666,000 in June.

Privately‐owned housing starts in June were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,559,000.  This is 2.0 percent (±9.0 percent) below the revised May estimate of 1,591,000 and is 6.3 percent (±10.2 percent) below the June 2021 rate of 1,664,000. 

Single‐family housing starts in June were at a rate of 982,000; this is 8.1 percent (±12.2 percent) below the revised May figure of 1,068,000. The June rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 568,000. 

Privately‐owned housing completions in June were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,365,000.  This is 4.6 percent (±11.7 percent) below the revised May estimate of 1,431,000, but is 4.6 percent (±13.4 percent) above the June 2021 rate of 1,305,000. 

Single‐family housing completions in June were at a rate of 996,000; this is 4.1 percent (±11.1 percent) below the revised May rate of 1,039,000. The June rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 366,000.


