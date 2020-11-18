US residential building permits unchanged in October as housing starts rise and completions decline

Wednesday, 18 November 2020 22:44:09 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development jointly announced that privately-owned housing units authorized by building permits in October were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,545,000. This is virtually unchanged (±1.3 percent) from the revised September rate of 1,545,000, but is 2.8 percent (±1.6 percent) above the October 2019 rate of 1,503,000.

Single-family authorizations in October were at a rate of 1,120,000; this is 0.6 percent (±1.0 percent) above the revised September figure of 1,113,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 365,000 in October.

Privately-owned housing starts in October were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,530,000. This is 4.9 percent (±11.1 percent) above the revised September estimate of 1,459,000 and is 14.2 percent (±8.8 percent) above the October 2019 rate of 1,340,000.

Single-family housing starts in October were at a rate of 1,179,000; this is 6.4 percent (±8.7 percent) above the revised September figure of 1,108,000. The October rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 334,000.

Privately-owned housing completions in October were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,343,000. This is 4.5 percent (±9.5 percent) below the revised September estimate of 1,406,000, but is 5.4 percent (±10.7 percent) above the October 2019 rate of 1,274,000.

Single-family housing completions in October were at a rate of 883,000; this is 3.4 percent (±8.4 percent) below the revised September rate of 914,000. The October rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 444,000.