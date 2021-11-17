US residential building permits rise in October while housing starts decline and completions trend neutral

Wednesday, 17 November 2021 22:18:22 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development announced that privately‐owned housing units authorized by building permits in October were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,650,000. This is 4.0 percent (±1.5 percent) above the revised September rate of 1,586,000 and is 3.4 percent (±1.6 percent) above the October 2020 rate of 1,595,000.

Single‐family authorizations in October were at a rate of 1,069,000; this is 2.7 percent (±1.2 percent) above the revised September figure of 1,041,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 528,000 in October.

Privately‐owned housing starts in October were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,520,000. This is 0.7 percent (±12.2 percent) below the revised September estimate of 1,530,000, but is 0.4 percent (±12.3 percent) above the October 2020 rate of 1,514,000.

Single‐family housing starts in October were at a rate of 1,039,000; this is 3.9 percent (±9.5 percent) below the revised September figure of 1,081,000. The October rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 470,000.

Privately‐owned housing completions in October were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,242,000. This is virtually unchanged from (±13.0 percent) the revised September estimate of 1,242,000, but is 8.4 percent (±9.2 percent) below the October 2020 rate of 1,356,000.

Single‐family housing completions in October were at a rate of 929,000; this is 1.7 percent (±12.7 percent) below the revised September rate of 945,000. The October rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 302,000.