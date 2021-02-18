﻿
English
US residential building permits rise in January while housing starts and completions decline

Thursday, 18 February 2021 20:30:23 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development jointly announced that privately-owned housing units authorized by building permits in January were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,881,000. This is 10.4 percent (±1.2 percent) above the revised December rate of 1,704,000 and is 22.5 percent (±1.8 percent) above the January 2020 rate of 1,536,000.

Single-family authorizations in January were at a rate of 1,269,000; this is 3.8 percent (±0.9 percent) above the revised December figure of 1,223,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 557,000 in January.

Privately-owned housing starts in January were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,580,000. This is 6.0 percent (±16.4 percent) below the revised December estimate of 1,680,000 and is 2.3 percent (±13.9 percent) below the January 2020 rate of 1,617,000.

Single-family housing starts in January were at a rate of 1,162,000; this is 12.2 percent (±11.3 percent) below the revised December figure of 1,323,000. The January rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 402,000.

Privately-owned housing completions in January were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,336,000. This is 2.3 percent (±6.6 percent) below the revised December estimate of 1,368,000, but is 2.4 percent (±11.0 percent) above the January 2020 rate of 1,305,000.

Single-family housing completions in January were at a rate of 1,036,000; this is 10.0 percent (±8.5 percent) above the revised December rate of 942,000. The January rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 296,000.


Tags: North America  construction  USA  |  similar articles »


