US residential building permits rise in April while housing starts and completions decline

Tuesday, 18 May 2021 20:06:36 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development jointly announced that privately‐owned housing units authorized by building permits in April were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,760,000. This is 0.3 percent (±1.2 percent) above the revised March rate of 1,755,000 and is 60.9 percent (±1.8 percent) above the April 2020 rate of 1,094,000.

Single‐family authorizations in April were at a rate of 1,149,000; this is 3.8 percent (±1.0 percent) below the revised March figure of 1,194,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 559,000 in April.

Privately‐owned housing starts in April were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,569,000. This is 9.5 percent (±10.8 percent) below the revised March estimate of 1,733,000, but is 67.3 percent (±21.6 percent) above the April 2020 rate of 938,000.

Single‐family housing starts in April were at a rate of 1,087,000; this is 13.4 percent (±7.9 percent) below the revised March figure of 1,255,000. The April rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 470,000.

Privately‐owned housing completions in April were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,449,000. This is 4.4 percent (±8.6 percent) below the revised March estimate of 1,515,000, but is 21.7 percent (±15.8 percent) above the April 2020 rate of 1,191,000.

Single‐family housing completions in April were at a rate of 1,045,000; this is 0.1 percent (±8.4 percent) above the revised March rate of 1,044,000. The April rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 401,000.