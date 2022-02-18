US residential building permits edge up in January while housing starts and completions decline

Friday, 18 February 2022 21:55:08 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development jointly announced that privately‐owned housing units authorized by building permits in January were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,899,000. This is 0.7 percent above the revised December rate of 1,885,000 and is 0.8 percent above the January 2021 rate of 1,883,000.

Single‐family authorizations in January were at a rate of 1,205,000; this is 6.8 percent above the revised December figure of 1,128,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 629,000 in January.

Privately‐owned housing starts in January were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,638,000. This is 4.1 percent (±13.7 percent) below the revised December estimate of 1,708,000, but is 0.8 percent (±12.5 percent) above the January 2021 rate of 1,625,000.

Single‐family housing starts in January were at a rate of 1,116,000; this is 5.6 percent (±12.0 percent) below the revised December figure of 1,182,000. The January rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 510,000.

Privately‐owned housing completions in January were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,246,000. This is 5.2 percent (±8.0 percent) below the revised December estimate of 1,315,000 and is 6.2 percent (±10.0 percent) below the January 2021 rate of 1,328,000.

Single‐family housing completions in January were at a rate of 927,000; this is 7.3 percent (±6.8 percent) below the revised December rate of 1,000,000. The January rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 309,000.