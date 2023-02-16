﻿
US residential building permits and housing completions rise in January, housing starts decline

Thursday, 16 February 2023 22:22:55 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development jointly announced that privately‐owned housing units authorized by building permits in January were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,339,000. This is 0.1 percent above the revised December rate of 1,337,000, but is 27.3 percent below the January 2022 rate of 1,841,000.

Single‐family authorizations in January were at a rate of 718,000; this is 1.8 percent below the revised December figure of 731,000.  Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 563,000 in January.

Privately‐owned housing starts in January were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,309,000.  This is 4.5 percent (±15.9 percent) below the revised December estimate of 1,371,000 and is 21.4 percent (±10.6 percent) below the January 2022 rate of 1,666,000. 

Single‐family housing starts in January were at a rate of 841,000; this is 4.3 percent (±16.4 percent) below the revised December figure of 879,000. The January rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 457,000. 

Privately‐owned housing completions in January were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,406,000.  This is 1.0 percent (±9.8 percent) above the revised December estimate of 1,392,000 and is 12.8 percent (±13.0 percent) above the January 2022 rate of 1,247,000. 

Single‐family housing completions in January were at a rate of 1,040,000; this is 4.4 percent (±10.4 percent) above the revised December rate of 996,000. The January rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 349,000.


Tags: US North America Construction 

