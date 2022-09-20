US residential building permits and housing completions decline in August

Tuesday, 20 September 2022 20:34:27 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development jointly announced that privately‐owned housing units authorized by building permits in August were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,517,000. This is 10.0 percent below the revised July rate of 1,685,000 and is 14.4 percent below the August 2021 rate of 1,772,000.

Single‐family authorizations in August were at a rate of 899,000; this is 3.5 percent below the revised July figure of 932,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 571,000 in August.

Privately‐owned housing starts in August were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,575,000. This is 12.2 percent (±14.9 percent) above the revised July estimate of 1,404,000, but is 0.1 percent (±9.6 percent) below the August 2021 rate of 1,576,000.

Single‐family housing starts in August were at a rate of 935,000; this is 3.4 percent (±10.1 percent) above the revised July figure of 904,000. The August rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 621,000.

Privately‐owned housing completions in August were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,342,000. This is 5.4 percent (±12.1 percent) below the revised July estimate of 1,419,000, but is 3.1 percent (±10.5 percent) above the August 2021 rate of 1,302,000.

Single‐family housing completions in August were at a rate of 1,017,000; this is 0.4 percent (±12.8 percent) above the revised July rate of 1,013,000. The August rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 318,000.