US rebar imports up 119.9 percent in May

Monday, 11 July 2022 20:54:32 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 204,344 mt in May 2022, up 119.9 percent from April and up 141.2 percent from May 2021 levels. By value, rebar imports totaled $174.9 million in May 2022, compared to $80.2 million in April and $54.6 million in May 2021.

The US imported the most rebar from Turkey in May, with 94,947 mt, compared to 26,324 mt in April and 9,868 mt in May 2021. Other top sources of imported rebar in May include Algeria, with 40,934 mt; Mexico, with 37,641 mt; Dominican Republic, with 9,525 mt; and Portugal, with 6,496 mt.