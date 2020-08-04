US rebar imports down 38.5 percent in June

Tuesday, 04 August 2020 19:31:05 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 70,446 mt in June 2020, down 38.5 percent from May and down 20.9 percent from June 2019 levels. By value, rebar imports totaled $34.6 million in June 2020, compared to $53.6 million in the previous month and $44.9 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most rebar from Turkey in June, with 23,088 mt, compared to 69,350 mt in May and 188 mt in June 2019. Other top sources of imported rebar in June include Mexico, with 19,981 mt; Spain, with 9,103 mt; Canada, with 5,855 mt; and Dominican Republic, with 5,365 mt.