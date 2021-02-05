US rebar imports down 33.5 percent in December

Friday, 05 February 2021 20:52:21 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 44,464 mt in December 2020, down 33.5 percent from November but up 7.5 percent from December 2019 levels. By value, rebar imports totaled $19.8 million in December 2020, compared to $30.6 million in the previous month and $22.6 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most rebar from Spain in December, with 18,638 mt, compared to zero tonnage in November and 17,668 mt in December 2019. Other top sources of imported rebar in December include Mexico, with 11,517 mt; Canada, with 5,949 mt; Turkey, with 4,252 mt; and Dominican Republic, with 3,627 mt.