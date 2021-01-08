﻿
English
US rebar imports down 12.4 percent in November

Friday, 08 January 2021 22:27:40 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 66,845 mt in November 2020, down 12.4 percent from October but up 19.8 percent from November 2019 levels. By value, rebar imports totaled $30.6 million in November 2020, compared to $33.9 million in the previous month and $26.6 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most rebar from Turkey in November, with 38,995 mt, compared to 44,220 mt in October and 22,917 mt in November 2019. Other top sources of imported rebar in November include Mexico, with 17,031 mt; Dominican Republic, with 5,707 mt; and Canada, with 5,067 mt.


