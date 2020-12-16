﻿
US rebar exports up 6.5 percent in October

Wednesday, 16 December 2020 21:55:39 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 21,917 mt in October 2020, up 6.5 percent from September and up 43.6 percent from October 2019 levels. By value, rebar exports totaled $13.8 million in October, compared to $13.1 million in the previous month and $10.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in October with 17,864 mt, compared to 16,455 mt in September and 10,233 mt in October 2019. Other top destinations included Dominican Republic, with 3,327 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in October.


