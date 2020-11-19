US rebar exports down 8.6 percent in September

Thursday, 19 November 2020 21:08:34 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 20,341 mt in September 2020, down 8.6 percent from August but up 59.1 percent from September 2019 levels. By value, rebar exports totaled $12.9 million in September, compared to $14.4 million in the previous month and $9.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in September with 16,220 mt, compared to 17,000 mt in August and 9,478 mt in September 2019. Other top destinations included Dominican Republic, with 3,417 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in September.