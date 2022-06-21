﻿
US rebar exports down 8.6 percent in April

Tuesday, 21 June 2022 18:47:43 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 19,834 mt in April 2022, down 8.6 percent from March and down 4.5 percent from April 2021. By value, rebar exports totaled $20.7million in April, compared to $21.8 million in the previous month and $17.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in April with 16,325 mt, compared to 19,676 mt in March and 16,892 mt in April 2021. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in April.


