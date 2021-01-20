US rebar exports down 1.6 percent in November

Wednesday, 20 January 2021 22:50:56 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 21,557 mt in November 2020, down 1.6 percent from October but up 76.9 percent from November 2019 levels. By value, rebar exports totaled $13.6 million in November, compared to $13.8 million in the previous month and $8.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in November with 20,363 mt, compared to 17,864 mt in October and 9,714 mt in November 2019. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in November.