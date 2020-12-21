US raw steel production up 3.3 percent week-on-week

Monday, 21 December 2020 01:45:37 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on December 19, 2020, US domestic raw steel production was 1,619,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 73.2 percent.

Production for the week ending December 19, 2020 is up 3.3 percent from the previous week ending December 12, 2020 when production was 1,567,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 70.9 percent.

Production was 1,815,000 net tons in the week ending December 19, 2019 while the capability utilization then was 78.5 percent. The current week production represents a 10.8 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through December 19, 2020 was 76,951,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 67.4 percent. That is down 18.0 percent from the 93,894,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 79.8 percent.