US raw steel production up 26.6% year-over-year

Monday, 16 August 2021 01:11:36 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to data from the American Iron and Steel Institute, for week ending August 14, 2021, US domestic raw steel production was 1,869,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 84.7 percent.

Production was 1,476,000 net tons in the week ending August 14, 2020 while the capability utilization then was 65.9 percent. The current week production represents a 26.6 percent increase from the same period in the previous year. Production for the week ending August 14, 2021 is down 0.2 percent from the previous week ending August 7, 2021 when production was 1,872,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 84.8 percent.

Adjusted year-to-date production through August 14, 2021 was 58,296,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 80.3 percent. That is up 19.5 percent from the 48,767,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 66.6 percent.

Broken down by districts, production rates for the week ending August 14, 2021 in thousands of net tons are as follows: North East: 157; Great Lakes: 638; Midwest: 202; Southern: 799 and Western: 73 for a total of 1869.