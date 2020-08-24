﻿
English
US raw steel production up 2.5 percent week-on-week

Monday, 24 August 2020 00:39:47 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending August 22, 2020, US domestic raw steel production was 1,412,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 63.0 percent.

Production for the week ending August 22, 2020 is up 2.5 percent from the previous week ending August 15, 2020 when production was 1,377,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 61.5 percent.

Production was 1,841,000 net tons in the week ending August 22, 2019 while the capability utilization then was 79.1 percent. The current week production represents a 23.3 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through August 22, 2020 was 50,245,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 65.8 percent. That is down 20.3 percent from the 63,076,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 80.7 percent.


