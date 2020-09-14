US raw steel production up 2.2 percent week-on-week

Monday, 14 September 2020 23:16:15 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on September 12, 2020, US domestic raw steel production was 1,459,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 65.1 percent.

Production for the week ending September 12, 2020 is up 2.2 percent from the previous week ending September 5, 2020 when production was 1,428,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 63.7 percent.

Production was 1,801,000 net tons in the week ending September 12, 2019 while the capability utilization then was 77.4 percent. The current week production represents a 19 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through September 12, 2020 was 54,728,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 65.9 percent. That is down 20.1 percent from the 68,531,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 80.3 percent.