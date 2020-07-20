US raw steel production up 1.3 percent week-on-week

Monday, 20 July 2020 01:07:57 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on July 18, 2020, US domestic raw steel production was 1,306,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 58.3 percent.

Production for the week ending July 18, 2020 is up 1.3 percent from the previous week ending July 11, 2020 when production was 1,289,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 57.5 percent.

Production was 1,847,000 net tons in the week ending July 18, 2019 while the capability utilization then was 79.4 percent. The current week production represents a 29.3 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through July 18, 2020 was 43,233,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 66.3 percent. That is down 19.7 percent from the 53,860,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 80.9 percent.