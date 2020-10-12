US raw steel production up 1.2 percent week-on-week

Monday, 12 October 2020 00:47:31 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on October 10, 2020, US domestic raw steel production was 1,502,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 67.9 percent.

Production for the week ending October 10, 2020 is up 1.2 percent from the previous week ending October 3, 2020 when production was 1,484,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 66.6 percent.

Production was 1,805,000 net tons in the week ending October 10, 2019 while the capability utilization then was 78.0 percent. The current week production represents a 16.8 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through October 10, 2020 was 60,946,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 66.2 percent. That is down 19.5 percent from the 75,741,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 80.1 percent.