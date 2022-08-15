US raw steel production up 1.1 percent week-on-week

Monday, 15 August 2022 23:40:08 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on August 13, 2022, US domestic raw steel production was 1,742,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 79.0 percent.

Production for the week ending August 13, 2022 is up 1.1 percent from the previous week ending August 6, 2022 when production was 1,723,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 78.2 percent.

Production was 1,872,000 net tons in the week ending August 13, 2021 while the capability utilization then was 84.8 percent. The current week production represents a 6.9 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through August 13, 2022 was 56,212,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 80.1 percent. That is down 3.2 percent from the 58,088,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 80.7 percent.