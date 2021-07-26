﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US raw steel production up 0.5 percent week-on-week

Monday, 26 July 2021 23:08:44 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on July 24, 2021, US domestic raw steel production was 1,868,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 84.6 percent.

Production for the week ending July 24, 2021 is up 0.5 percent from the previous week ending July 17, 2021 when production was 1,859,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 84.1 percent.

Production was 1,350,000 net tons in the week ending July 24, 2020 while the capability utilization then was 60.3 percent. The current week production represents a 38.4 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through July 24, 2021 was 52,655,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 79.8 percent. That is up 18.4 percent from the 44,464,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 66.7 percent.


Tags: USA  crude steel  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

26  Jul

US new home sales down 6.6 percent in June
22  Jul

US wire rod prices may have reached their peak
21  Jul

US hot rolled bar exports down 10.3 percent in May
19  Jul

US raw steel production up 0.4 percent week-on-week
12  Jul

US raw steel production up 0.5 percent week-on-week