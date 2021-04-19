﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US raw steel production up 0.5 percent week-on-week

Monday, 19 April 2021 23:08:43 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on April 17, 2021, US domestic raw steel production was 1,770,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 78.0 percent.

Production for the week ending April 17, 2021 is up 0.5 percent from the previous week ending April 10, 2021 when production was 1,761,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 77.6 percent.

Production was 1,240,000 net tons in the week ending April 17, 2020 while the capability utilization then was 55.4 percent. The current week production represents a 42.7 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through April 17, 2021 was 26,703,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 77.1 percent. That is up 0.1 percent from the 26,665,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 73.7 percent.


Tags: USA  North America  crude steel  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

16  Apr

US building permits, housing starts and completions all rise in March
12  Apr

US raw steel production down 0.3 percent week-on-week
07  Apr

US mechanical tubing exports up 0.2 percent in January
05  Apr

US raw steel production up 0.3 percent week-on-week
22  Mar

US raw steel production down 0.5 percent week-on-week