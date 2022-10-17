US raw steel production up 0.5 percent week-on-week

Monday, 17 October 2022 23:08:24 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on October 15, 2022, US domestic raw steel production was 1,688,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 75.7 percent.

Production for the week ending October 15, 2022 is up 0.5 percent from the previous week ending October 8, 2022 when production was 1,680,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 75.3 percent.

Production was 1,836,000 net tons in the week ending October 15, 2021 while the capability utilization then was 83.2 percent. The current week production represents a 8.1 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through October 15, 2022 was 71,395,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 79.3 percent. That is down 4.4 percent from the 74,719,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 81.2 percent.