US raw steel production up 0.4 percent week-on-week

Monday, 23 August 2021 23:05:10 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on August 21, 2021, US domestic raw steel production was 1,877,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 85.0 percent.

Production for the week ending August 21, 2021 is up 0.4 percent from the previous week ending August 14, 2021 when production was 1,869,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 84.7 percent.

Production was 1,476,000 net tons in the week ending August 21, 2020 while the capability utilization then was 65.9 percent. The current week production represents a 27.2 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through August 21, 2021 was 60,173,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 80.4 percent. That is up 19.8 percent from the 50,243,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 66.6 percent.