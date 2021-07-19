US raw steel production up 0.4 percent week-on-week

Monday, 19 July 2021 23:47:37 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on July 17, 2021, US domestic raw steel production was 1,859,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 84.1 percent.

Production for the week ending July 17, 2021 is up 0.4 percent from the previous week ending July 10, 2021 when production was 1,852,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 83.6 percent.

Production was 1,350,000 net tons in the week ending July 17, 2020 while the capability utilization then was 60.3 percent. The current week production represents a 37.7 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through July 17, 2021 was 50,787,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 79.6 percent. That is up 17.8 percent from the 43,114,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 66.7 percent.