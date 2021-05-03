US raw steel production up 0.4 percent week-on-week

Monday, 03 May 2021 00:32:16 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on May 1, 2021, US domestic raw steel production was 1,788,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 78.7 percent.

Production for the week ending May 1, 2021 is up 0.4 percent from the previous week ending April 24, 2021 when production was 1,781,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 78.4 percent.

Production was 1,238,000 net tons in the week ending May 1, 2020 while the capability utilization then was 55.2 percent. The current week production represents a 44.4 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through May 1, 2021 was 30,315,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 77.4 percent. That is up 4.0 percent from the 29,143,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 73.6 percent.