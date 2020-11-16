﻿
US raw steel production up 0.4 percent week-on-week

Monday, 16 November 2020 00:34:20 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on November 14, 2020, US domestic raw steel production was 1,580,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 71.4 percent.

Production for the week ending November 14, 2020 is up 0.4 percent from the previous week ending November 7, 2020 when production was 1,573,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 71.1 percent.

Production was 1,823,000 net tons in the week ending November 14, 2019 while the capability utilization then was 78.8 percent. The current week production represents a 13.3 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through November 14, 2020 was 68,959,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 66.9 percent. That is down 18.7 percent from the 84,800,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 80.0 percent.


