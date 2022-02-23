US raw steel production up 0.3 percent week-on-week

Wednesday, 23 February 2022 11:18:41 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on February 19, 2022, US domestic raw steel production was 1,764,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 80.1 percent.

Production for the week ending February 19, 2022 is up 0.3 percent from the previous week ending February 12, 2022 when production was 1,758,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 79.8 percent.

Production was 1,740,000 net tons in the week ending February 19, 2021 while the capability utilization then was 76.8 percent. The current week production represents a 1.4 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through February 19, 2022 was 12,807,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 81.4 percent. That is up 3.2 percent from the 12,412,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 76.7 percent.