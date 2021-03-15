US raw steel production up 0.3 percent week-on-week

Monday, 15 March 2021 00:16:27 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on March 13, 2021, US domestic raw steel production was 1,761,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 77.7 percent.

Production for the week ending March 13, 2021 is up 0.3 percent from the previous week ending March 6, 2021 when production was 1,755,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 77.4 percent.

Production was 1,741,000 net tons in the week ending March 13, 2020 while the capability utilization then was 75.3 percent. The current week production represents a 1.1 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through March 13, 2021 was 17,873,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 76.7 percent. That is down 6.8 percent from the 19,176,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 79.6 percent.