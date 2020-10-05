﻿
English
US raw steel production up 0.3 percent week-on-week

Monday, 05 October 2020 00:57:40 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on October 3, 2020, US domestic raw steel production was 1,484,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 66.6 percent.

Production for the week ending October 3, 2020 is up 0.3 percent from the previous week ending September 26, 2020 when production was 1,480,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 66.1 percent.

Production was 1,803,000 net tons in the week ending October 3, 2019 while the capability utilization then was 77.7 percent. The current week production represents a 17.7 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through October 3, 2020 was 59,444,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 66.2 percent. That is down 19.6 percent from the 73,936,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 80.3 percent.


