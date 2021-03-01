US raw steel production up 0.2 percent week-on-week

Monday, 01 March 2021 01:14:10 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on February 27, 2021, US domestic raw steel production was 1,749,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 77.2 percent.

Production for the week ending February 27, 2021 is up 0.2 percent from the previous week ending February 20, 2021 when production was 1,745,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 77.0 percent.

Production was 1,880,000 net tons in the week ending February 27, 2020 while the capability utilization then was 81.3 percent. The current week production represents a 7.0 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through February 27, 2021 was 14,357,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 76.5 percent. That is down 8.4 percent from the 15,674,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 81.9 percent.