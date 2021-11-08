US raw steel production rises 14.3% year-over-year

Monday, 08 November 2021 01:11:15 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the most recent data from the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), for the week ending Nov. 6, 2021, domestic raw steel production was 1,841,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 83.4 percent.

Production was 1,611,000 net tons in the week ending November 6, 2020 while the capability utilization then was 72.8 percent. The current week production represents a 14.3 percent increase from the same period in the previous year. Production for the week ending November 6, 2021 is down 1.0 percent from the previous week ending October 30, 2021 when production was 1,860,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 84.3 percent.

Adjusted year-to-date production through November 6, 2021 was 80,720,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 81.5 percent. That is up 20.1 percent from the 67,189,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 67.3 percent.

Broken down by districts, production for the week ending November 6, 2021 in thousands of net tons is as follows: North East: 176; Great Lakes: 612; Midwest: 199; Southern: 776 and Western: 78 for a total of 1841.