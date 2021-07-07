US raw steel production inches upward

Wednesday, 07 July 2021 00:10:38 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to data from the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), for the week ending July 3, 2021, US domestic raw steel production was 1,842,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 83.0 percent.

Production was 1,306,000 net tons in the week ending July 3, 2020 while the capability utilization then was 58.3 percent. The current week production represents a 41.0 percent increase from the same period in the previous year. Production for the week ending July 3, 2021 is up 0.4 percent from the previous week ending June 26, 2021 when production was 1,835,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 82.7 percent.

Adjusted year-to-date production through July 3, 2021 was 46,896,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 79.0 percent. That is up 16.0 percent from the 40,415,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 67.7 percent.

Broken down by districts, the production for the week ending July 3, 2021 in thousands of net tons is as follows: North East: 144; Great Lakes: 648; Midwest: 202; Southern: 772 and Western: 76 for a total of 1842.