US raw steel production down 1.8 percent week-on-week

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on September 3, 2022, US domestic raw steel production was 1,715,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 77.8 percent.

Production for the week ending September 3, 2022 is down 1.8 percent from the previous week ending August 27, 2022 when production was 1,747,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 79.3 percent.

Production was 1,858,000 net tons in the week ending September 3, 2021 while the capability utilization then was 84.2 percent. The current week production represents a 7.7 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through September 3, 2022 was 61,318,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 79.9 percent. That is down 3.7 percent from the 63,690,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 80.7 percent.