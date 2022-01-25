﻿
English
US raw steel production down 1.6 percent week-on-week

Tuesday, 25 January 2022 10:48:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on January 22, 2022, US domestic raw steel production was 1,803,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 81.9 percent.

Production for the week ending January 22, 2022 is down 1.6 percent from the previous week ending January 15, 2022 when production was 1,833,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 83.2 percent.

Production was 1,736,000 net tons in the week ending January 22, 2021 while the capability utilization then was 76.6 percent. The current week production represents a 3.9 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through January 22, 2022 was 5,704,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 82.4 percent. That is up 4.5 percent from the 5,456,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 76.6 percent.


