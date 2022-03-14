US raw steel production down 1.4 percent week-on-week

Monday, 14 March 2022 00:17:03 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on March 12, 2022, US domestic raw steel production was 1,737,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 79.9 percent.

Production for the week ending March 12, 2022 is down 1.4 percent from the previous week ending March 5, 2022 when production was 1,762,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 80.0 percent.

Production was 1,768,000 net tons in the week ending March 12, 2021 while the capability utilization then was 78.0 percent. The current week production represents a 1.8 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through March 12, 2022 was 17,757,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 80.6 percent. That is up 0.4 percent from the 17,681,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 77.1 percent.