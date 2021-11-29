US raw steel production down 1.3 percent week-on-week

Monday, 29 November 2021 01:41:36 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on November 27, 2021, US domestic raw steel production was 1,837,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 83.2 percent.

Production for the week ending November 27, 2021 is down 1.3 percent from the previous week ending November 20, 2021 when production was 1,861,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 84.3 percent.

Production was 1,621,000 net tons in the week ending November 27, 2020 while the capability utilization then was 73.3 percent. The current week production represents a 13.3 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through November 27, 2021 was 86,274,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 81.6 percent. That is up 19.7 percent from the 72,053,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 67.7 percent.