US raw steel production down 0.8 percent week-on-week

Wednesday, 28 December 2022 10:59:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on December 24, 2022, US domestic raw steel production was 1,614,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 72.3 percent.

Production for the week ending December 24, 2022 is down 0.8 percent from the previous week ending December 17, 2022 when production was 1,627,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 72.9 percent.

Production was 1,768,000 net tons in the week ending December 24, 2021 while the capability utilization then was 80.1 percent. The current week production represents an 8.7 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through December 24, 2022 was 87,605,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 78.0 percent. That is down 5.6 percent from the 92,809,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 81.2 percent.


