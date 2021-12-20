US raw steel production down 0.7 percent week-on-week

Monday, 20 December 2021 00:45:07 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on December 18, 2021, US domestic raw steel production was 1,805,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 81.8 percent.

Production for the week ending December 18, 2021 is down 0.7 percent from the previous week ending December 11, 2021 when production was 1,818,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 82.4 percent.

Production was 1,612,000 net tons in the week ending December 18, 2020 while the capability utilization then was 72.9 percent. The current week production represents a 12.0 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through December 18, 2021 was 91,704,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 81.6 percent. That is up 19.3 percent from the 76,893,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 68.1 percent.