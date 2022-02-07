US raw steel production down 0.6 percent week-on-week

Monday, 07 February 2022 01:08:37 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on February 5, 2022, US domestic raw steel production was 1,785,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 81.1 percent.

Production for the week ending February 5, 2022 is down 0.6 percent from the previous week ending January 29, 2022 when production was 1,796,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 81.6 percent.

Production was 1,739,000 net tons in the week ending February 5, 2021 while the capability utilization then was 76.7 percent. The current week production represents a 2.6 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through February 5, 2022 was 9,285,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 82.0 percent. That is up 4.0 percent from the 8,931,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 76.6 percent.