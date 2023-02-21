﻿
English
US raw steel production down 0.6 percent week-on-week

Tuesday, 21 February 2023 01:52:37 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on February 18, 2023, US domestic raw steel production was 1,654,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 74.0 percent.

Production for the week ending February 18, 2023 is down 0.6 percent from the previous week ending February 11, 2023 when production was 1,664,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 74.4 percent.

Production was 1,755,000 net tons in the week ending February 18, 2022 while the capability utilization then was 80.8 percent. The current week production represents a 5.8 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through February 18, 2023 was 11,426,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 73.0 percent. That is down 6.3 percent from the 12,199,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 80.3 percent.


