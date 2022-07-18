US raw steel production down 0.6 percent week-on-week

Monday, 18 July 2022 23:32:27 (GMT+3) | San Diego

In the week ending on July 16, 2022, domestic raw steel production was 1,738,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 78.9 percent.

Production for the week ending July 16, 2022 is down 0.6 percent from the previous week ending July 9, 2022 when production was 1,748,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 79.3 percent.

Production was 1,862,000 net tons in the week ending July 16, 2021 while the capability utilization then was 84.4 percent. The current week production represents a 6.7 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through July 16, 2022 was 49,354,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 80.4 percent. That is down 2.5 percent from the 50,623,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 80.1 percent.