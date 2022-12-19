US raw steel production down 0.5 percent week-on-week

Monday, 19 December 2022 00:08:35 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on December 17, 2022, US domestic raw steel production was 1,627,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 72.9 percent.

Production for the week ending December 17, 2022 is down 0.5 percent from the previous week ending December 10, 2022 when production was 1,635,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 73.3 percent.

Production was 1,768,000 net tons in the week ending December 17, 2021 while the capability utilization then was 80.1 percent. The current week production represents an 8.0 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through December 17, 2022 was 85,991,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 78.1 percent. That is down 5.5 percent from the 91,041,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 81.2 percent.