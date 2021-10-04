US raw steel production down 0.4 percent week-on-week

Monday, 04 October 2021 23:18:21 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on October 2, 2021, US domestic raw steel production was 1,872,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 84.8 percent.

Production for the week ending September October 2, 2021 is down 0.4 percent from the previous week ending September 25, 2021 when production was 1,880,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 85.2 percent.

Production was 1,540,000 net tons in the week ending October 2, 2020 while the capability utilization then was 69.0 percent. The current week production represents a 21.6 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through October 2, 2021 was 71,409,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 81.1 percent. That is up 20.3 percent from the 59,381,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 66.8 percent.